Simi Garewal calls Meghan Markle ‘liar, evil’ after viral interview with Prince Harry, Serena Williams and Jameela Jamil laud princess’ bravery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey about their decision to step away from the royal life in early 2020. (Photo Oprah Winfrey/Instagram)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has created quite a stir all over the world. In the two-hour special CBS interview, Winfrey guided the two former senior royals as they discussed racism and dysfunction inside the royal family. Following the interview, many celebrities have reacted to the shocking revelations by the couple, while some have supported Meghan, some are unconvinced by the Suits actress’s claims.

One of the first few Indian celebrities reacting to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, veteran actor Simi Garewal who has hosted several celebrities on her talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal took to Twitter to call Meghan “evil” (which she later withdrew), and wrote, “I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy.”

#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

While Garewal was unconvinced by Meghan’s claims, there are several people who have stood in support with Meghan. Her long time friend, tennis star Serena Williams took to her social media platforms reflecting on the kind of racism that famous women of colour face. In a long heart-felt note echoing sentiments of support, the tennis star wrote, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you.”

Ava DuVernay who recently called out the lack of representation at the Golden Globes also tweeted in support of Meghan, as she shared a clip from Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Spencer’s BBC interview where she too had opened up about the mistreatment she faced by the royals, and wrote, “It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.”

“It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” pic.twitter.com/M0JLKogYgc — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 8, 2021

American actress, Gabrielle Union expressed her shock over tabloid revelations. She tweeted, “The tabloids are HOSTED by the palace?”

The tabloids are HOSTED by the palace?!?!?!?!?! WHEW #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 8, 2021

Actress Jameela Jamil too condemned British tabloids and came in support of Meghan, as she wrote in her tweet, “Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behaviour of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame?”

Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behavior of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame? What did they THINK Meghan and Harry were going to say? What must they have done to be so afraid? — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 8, 2021

American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore expressed shock over Meghan’s claim about an unnamed member of the Royal family raising “concerns” about how dark her son, Archie’s skin would be before his birth. Moore wrote on Twitter, “The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be?”

A withering interview w/ Harry & Meghan via Oprah. The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be? The Palace refused to provide security for her baby. Meghan, crushed, considered suicide. Wow. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 8, 2021

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan reached an estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States on Sunday, the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special so far this television season, according to the Nielsen company (the organisation provides valuable insights into what people watch on TV). In this interview, Meghan and Harry made various shocking claims, one in which Meghan said that she considered suicide, while Harry said he and his family were “trapped” in the oppressive institution.