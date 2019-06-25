Siddharth voices Simba for The Lion King Tamil version

Disney India has roped in Siddharth to voice the popular character Simba in the Tamil version of The Lion King. The actor took to Twitter to announce the news. “Here’s some amazing #BigCat news… I had so much fun speaking and singing as #Simba. Can’t wait to watch this spectacular epic #TheLionKing with all of you in #Tamil. ROAAARRRRR! ❤️,” he mentioned in the tweet.

“I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience,” said the actor in a statement.

It's a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I'm the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVjuankcC0 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 25, 2019

In the original version of the live-action adaptation of 1994 film with the same name, Simba is voiced by Donald Glover.

Siddharth said voicing Simba is also special because he is a huge fan of Donald Glover.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and is based on a screenplay penned by Jeff Nathanson.

The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.