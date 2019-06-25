Toggle Menu
Siddharth voices Simba for The Lion King Tamil versionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/siddharth-voices-simba-for-the-lion-king-tamil-version-5799569/

Siddharth voices Simba for The Lion King Tamil version

Siddharth said it was an huge honour for him to voice Simba for Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Lion King (Tamil).

Siddharth voices Simba for The Lion King Tamil version
Siddharth is extremely excited and honoured to be part of The Lion King Tamil version as Simba.

Disney India has roped in Siddharth to voice the popular character Simba in the Tamil version of The Lion King. The actor took to Twitter to announce the news. “Here’s some amazing #BigCat news… I had so much fun speaking and singing as #Simba. Can’t wait to watch this spectacular epic #TheLionKing with all of you in #Tamil. ROAAARRRRR! ❤️,” he mentioned in the tweet.

“I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience,” said the actor in a statement.

In the original version of the live-action adaptation of 1994 film with the same name, Simba is voiced by Donald Glover.

Siddharth said voicing Simba is also special because he is a huge fan of Donald Glover.

“It’s a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I’m the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this,” Siddharth tweeted.

Advertising

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and is based on a screenplay penned by Jeff Nathanson.

The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nach Baliye 9 promo: Vishal Aditya Singh is here to win hearts
2 Abhijeet Kelkar: I have always wanted to be on Bigg Boss
3 Himesh Patel says soap star perception is ‘changing’