Shrek 5 teaser trailer: Zendaya joins Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy

Shrek 5 teaser trailer: After years of anticipation, DreamWorks has finally unveiled a new look at Shrek 5. The first teaser trailer for the animated sequel has arrived, bringing back the beloved residents of Far, Far Away while introducing a new generation of characters to the franchise. Released by Universal on Tuesday, the trailer offers fans their most detailed glimpse yet at the next chapter in the Shrek saga, which is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2027.

Returning to voice their iconic characters are Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Joining them are newcomers Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez and Skylar Gisondo, who play Shrek and Fiona’s children — Felicia, Fergus and Farkle.

A return to Far, Far Away

The trailer opens with illustrations inspired by William Steig’s original Shrek! book before revisiting the fairy-tale story that first introduced audiences to Shrek, Fiona and Donkey in the 2001 film.

However, the nostalgic recap doesn’t last long. Donkey quickly interrupts the narration and declares that it’s time for a makeover, ushering viewers into a fresh adventure that showcases the franchise’s updated animation style.

The footage follows the gang as they journey across Far, Far Away once again, encountering everything from a giant and law enforcement officers to a creepy snowman lurking in a dark alleyway. The character approaches them and asks, “You wanna date a snowman?”

Fans also get a glimpse of the return of Gingy, who proudly shows off two gumdrop buttons attached to his backside while proclaiming that he’s “caked up like a friggin’ bakery.”

The trailer concludes with Shrek, Fiona, their children and Donkey trapped inside a jail cell. As Shrek grows increasingly irritated, Donkey breaks into renditions of “Baby Come Back” and “Roxanne,” adding a dose of classic franchise humour to the closing moments.

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The first Shrek film in 17 years

Shrek 5 marks the first mainline entry in the franchise since 2010’s Shrek Forever After, ending a 17-year gap between films.

In the years since, the franchise expanded through spin-offs including 2011’s Puss in Boots and the critically acclaimed 2022 sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Both Puss in Boots films received nominations in the Best Animated Feature category at the Academy Awards, while The Last Wish earned widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

The upcoming sequel is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director. The film is produced by Gina Shay, known for her work on DreamWorks’ Trolls franchise, alongside Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

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A franchise that became a global phenomenon

Since the release of the first Shrek in 2001, the franchise has evolved into one of the most successful and recognisable animated properties in the world. Collectively, the four main Shrek films have grossed more than $2.9 billion globally.

The original movie also made history by winning the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, triumphing over Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Beyond the big screen, Shrek expanded into a successful Broadway musical that earned eight Tony Award nominations and inspired numerous attractions at Universal theme parks worldwide. The franchise’s popularity has endured for more than two decades, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon across generations.