Shots fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home while singer was inside; no injuries reported

Rihanna was at home when a woman fired "approximately 10 shots” across ⁠the ​street from the singer's ​property gate.

By: Reuters
1 min readMar 9, 2026 08:35 AM IST
Firing at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home. (Pic: Reuters)
A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly ​Hills home of pop music ‌star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall ​of the house, local news ​outlets reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times ⁠and NBC4, citing a ​Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported ​that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained ​a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los ​Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were ​reported, the ​Los ⁠Angeles Times said, citing a source. The ​newspaper cited police radio ​traffic ⁠that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across ⁠the ​street from the ​property’s gate.

