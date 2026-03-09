Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Shots fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home while singer was inside; no injuries reported
Rihanna was at home when a woman fired "approximately 10 shots” across the street from the singer's property gate.
A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.
The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.
Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate.
