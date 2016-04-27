Shia LaBeouf was the best fan ever: Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams thought she was “on fire” in Cabaret on the night that Shia LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct. (Source: Reuters) Michelle Williams thought she was “on fire” in Cabaret on the night that Shia LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct. (Source: Reuters)

Michelle Williams thought she was “on fire” in Cabaret on the night that Shia LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct at the show.

The 29-year-old actor was in the audience back in June 2014 when Williams, 35, was starring as Sally Bowles in the Broadway show at the Studio 54 theatre, reported Contactmusic.

Police were called during the intermission and the actor was escorted out in handcuffs and arrested amid allegations of violent behaviour and obscene language.

He was subsequently charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

But one person who wasn’t offended by Shia’s behaviour was Michelle.

“I gotta tell you the truth about that night. I thought he was the best audience member we ever had,” she said.

“I didn’t know it was him. Oh, he was wonderful, he was wonderful. He was so excited, he was so effusive with his applause and his shouting and cheering.”

