Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson to star in Rothchild

Actor-director Mel Gibson is set to team up with Shia LaBeouf for the black comedy, Rothchild.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Jon S Baird, best known for movies such as Filth and Stan & Ollie.

The story follows Becket Rothchild (LaBeouf), who was cast out from the family. As an adult, the charismatic Becket hatches a plan to get back into the family and claim his birthright.

There are nine Rothchild family members who stand between him and his fortune including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch and villain of the piece.

Advertising

Rothchild is being produced by Unified Pictures. Keith Kjarval and Tyler Jackson will produce alongside Black Box Management’s Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill.

HanWay Films recently boarded the project and will be looking for international buyers at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.