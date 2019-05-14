Toggle Menu
Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson to star in Rothchildhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/shia-labeouf-mel-gibson-to-star-in-rothchild-5726793/

Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson to star in Rothchild

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rothchild will be directed by Jon S Baird, best known for movies such as Filth and Stan and Ollie.

Shai LaBeouf joins the cast of rothchild
Shia LaBeouf will be joining hands with Mel Gibson for Rothchild. (Source: Reuters)

Actor-director Mel Gibson is set to team up with Shia LaBeouf for the black comedy, Rothchild.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Jon S Baird, best known for movies such as Filth and Stan & Ollie.

The story follows Becket Rothchild (LaBeouf), who was cast out from the family. As an adult, the charismatic Becket hatches a plan to get back into the family and claim his birthright.

There are nine Rothchild family members who stand between him and his fortune including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch and villain of the piece.

Advertising

Rothchild is being produced by Unified Pictures. Keith Kjarval and Tyler Jackson will produce alongside Black Box Management’s Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill.

HanWay Films recently boarded the project and will be looking for international buyers at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tiger Shroff: The reluctant schoolboy
2 Cannes 2019: AR Rahman to present "Scent of a Song" from directorial debut Le Musk
3 Saumya Tandon returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after maternity leave