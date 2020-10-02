Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

The incident involving Shia LaBeouf and Tyler Murphy took place on June 12, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.

The charges were filed on September 24 for the June 12 incident.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shia LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens, is known for his roles in 2007′s Transformers, 2008′s Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, and last year’s Honey Boy, a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.

