Shia LaBeouf arrested again on battery charge in New Orleans

Actor Shia LaBeouf, who was arrested and charged with battery after police say he punched several people outside a New Orleans bar earlier this month, was arrested again on Saturday and charged with one additional misdemeanor count of simple battery, court records show.

LaBeouf’s attorney said in a statement that his arrest is connected to a February 17 brawl outside the Royal Street Inn & R Bar near the French Quarter for which the actor had previously been arrested. In that case, LaBeouf is accused of repeatedly using homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people during Mardis Gras celebrations.

Shia LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky said when they learned New Orleans police issued a new arrest warrant Friday, LaBeouf voluntarily turned himself in to the Orleans Parish jail.