Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Shia LaBeouf arrested again on battery charge in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf’s attorney said in a statement that his arrest is connected to a February 17 brawl outside the Royal Street Inn & R Bar near the French Quarter for which the actor had previously been arrested.
Actor Shia LaBeouf, who was arrested and charged with battery after police say he punched several people outside a New Orleans bar earlier this month, was arrested again on Saturday and charged with one additional misdemeanor count of simple battery, court records show.
LaBeouf’s attorney said in a statement that his arrest is connected to a February 17 brawl outside the Royal Street Inn & R Bar near the French Quarter for which the actor had previously been arrested. In that case, LaBeouf is accused of repeatedly using homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people during Mardis Gras celebrations.
Shia LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky said when they learned New Orleans police issued a new arrest warrant Friday, LaBeouf voluntarily turned himself in to the Orleans Parish jail.
“No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident,” Chervinsky said. “Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure.”
Telephone and email messages left Saturday with New Orleans police were not immediately returned.
In the February 17 incident, a video shows a shirtless Shia LaBeouf shoving one person to the ground and hitting another person in the face, “causing his nose to possibly dislocate,” according to a New Orleans police report.
Also Read – Hamnet movie review: Jessie Buckley soars in Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean reimagining
Jeffrey Damnit, a well-known local entertainer who police identified as Jeffrey Klein in the incident report, said he was one of the people attacked by LaBeouf.
“He hit me, he connected a few times with punches, he pushed me a few times,” Damnit told The Associated Press. LaBeouf “just got nuts” trying to start fights and telling the entertainer and others that he would beat them up, Damnit said. He added that LaBeouf had pushed him from behind at the bar earlier in the night, shouting homophobic slurs and threatening his life.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05