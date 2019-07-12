Robert Downey Jr starrer Sherlock Holmes 3 to be directed by Dexter Fletcher

Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher has been roped in to direct Robert Downey Jr-fronted Sherlock Holmes 3.

Advertising

The previous two films in the franchise, Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, were directed by Guy Ritchie.

According to Variety, Warner Bros has been planning to make a third film, but things could not work out due to Downey’s busy schedule as Iron Man/Tony Stark.

The third installment in the mystery series is expected to hit theatres on December 21, 2021.

Advertising

Chris Brancato is penning the script, while Susan Downey, Joel Silver, Dan Lin and Lionel Wigram are producing.

Jude Law is also expected to return as Professor Watson.

The film will be a co-production between WB and Village Roadshow.