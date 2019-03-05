Sherlock Holmes 3 delayed by a year, will now release in 2021

The third film in Warner Bros’ Sherlock Holmes franchise will now release during year-end holidays in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie was previously scheduled for release on 2020 Christmas. Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law will team up once again as the British detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner Dr John Watson, respectively.

Guy Ritchie, who is helming the live-action version of Aladdin, had directed the first two films. It is not known if he will return for Sherlock Holmes 3.

In August last year, Jude Law had revealed a few details about the film while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. He said, “We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

The last Sherlock Holmes film, A Game of Shadows ended with James Moriarty (Jared Harris) and Sherlock falling to their apparent deaths. But the final sequence of the film revealed that Sherlock had survived. He added a question mark to “The End” that Watson had written while concluding his memoirs.

While the second film featured Sherlock’s archvillain Professor James Moriarty, the first film had him squaring up against Mark Strong’s Lord Henry Blackwood. Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is the most adapted literary character ever and has seen numerous adaptations over the decades.

The BBC TV series titled Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was a big success. Sherlock brought Sherlock and Watson to a contemporary setting as opposed to Victorian London these stories were traditionally set in.