Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? gets release date

What's Love Got To Do With It? marks Shekhar Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

What's Love Got To Do With ItShekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? will be releasing in 2023. (Photo: Instagram/Shekharkapur)

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday announced that his cross-cultural romantic-comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It? will hit theatres on January 27 next year.

The film marks Kapur’s return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Set between London and South Asia, What’s Love Got To Do With It? features Hollywood star Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others.

“27th January 2023…hitting cinema’s worldwide…a film that critics are hailing as one that ‘redefines the genre of a rom com’. A film that really does explore what Love and Relationships mean to us, and why we need them, yet fear them…” Shekhar Kapur posted on Instagram. The movie is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

It also marks Shekhar Kapur’s first collaboration with Shabana Azmi since 1983’s acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:23:09 pm
