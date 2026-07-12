Shekhar Kapur would give his ‘right arm’ to work with Matt Damon now: ‘It’s time’

Hours after The Odyssey star Matt Damon revealed his “20-year debt” to work with Shekhar Kapur, the veteran Indian filmmaker expressed his desire to collaborate with the actor, 24 years after a missed opportunity to work together. Kapur has lauded Damon’s “emotional depth” and agreed that it’s now time for them to collaborate, since they couldn’t back in 2002.

What Shekhar Kapur said

“I don’t think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn’t give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon,” said Shekhar Kapur. “Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, ‘It’s not your fault,’ in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over a 1000 times and been moved to tears each time,” he told NDTV.