Shekhar Kapur picks John Abraham as next James Bond, actor reacts: ‘Practising my martini order’

Ever since Amazon MGM Studios announced that it is searching for an actor to play iconic British spy James Bond, social media has been abuzz with speculation. Amid the ongoing chatter, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has now backed John Abraham for the role.

On Saturday, Shekhar took to his X handle and wrote, “As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth. #JamesBond #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham.”