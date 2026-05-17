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Shekhar Kapur picks John Abraham as next James Bond, actor reacts: ‘Practising my martini order’
After filmmaker Shekhar Kapur backed John Abraham as the next James Bond, the actor thanked him for his kind words and encouragement.
Ever since Amazon MGM Studios announced that it is searching for an actor to play iconic British spy James Bond, social media has been abuzz with speculation. Amid the ongoing chatter, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has now backed John Abraham for the role.
On Saturday, Shekhar took to his X handle and wrote, “As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth. #JamesBond #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham.”
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Reacting to the filmmaker’s post, John Abraham wrote, “Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred.”
Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me.
As for Bond… I’ll happily start… https://t.co/eQCOxnQmaE
— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 16, 2026
About Jame Bond films
The next James Bond film will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight attached as the screenwriter. Even before the casting process started, speculation was rife over who would play the next James Bond, with names such as Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the mix.
Daniel Craig was the last actor to play James Bond. He has featured in five James Bond movies, with the latest one being – No Time to Die (2021). Actors who have portrayed 007 in the past include Sean Connery, David Niven, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham has Rohit Shetty’s biopic on top cop Rakesh Maria, and Force 3 in the pipeline.
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