Shekhar Kapur’s next film stars Emma Thompson and Lily James

Shekhar Kapur is working on his next Hollywood directorial, tentatively titled What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The film will feature Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif in significant parts.

An excited Shekhar on Monday took to Twitter to share that the production of the movie has begun. The filmmaker tweeted, “First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie.”

As of now, no plot details are available. However, reports suggest that the film will be a cross-cultural drama set in South Asia and London.

The announcement is significant as What’s Love Got to Do With It? marks Shekhar Kapur’s return to the director’s chair. His last film was the 2007 period drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age, featuring Cate Blanchett in the titular role.

