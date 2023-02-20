Shehzada box office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s film barely scrapes Rs 20 cr on first weekend, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania races ahead

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada isn’t quite getting the royal treatment that trade experts expected. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, had a shaky start and earned Rs 6 crore on its first day and around Rs 6.50 crore on its second day. On Day 3, the film showed marginal growth of Rs 7.30 crore according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its first weekend collection to around Rs 19.95 crore. This is a blow for Kartik Aaryan, whose previous theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned over Rs 55 crore on its first weekend. Kartik had also co-produced the film. The Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer on the tickets did not benefit the film at all, and it remains to be seen if the film survives the following week. Shehzada also had to contend with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is still running strong at the box office, in its fourth week and is edging closer to the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office.