Shehzada box office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s film barely scrapes Rs 20 cr on first weekend, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania races ahead

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada isn’t quite getting the royal treatment that trade experts expected. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, had a shaky start and earned Rs 6 crore on its first day and around Rs 6.50 crore on its second day. On Day 3, the film showed marginal growth of Rs 7.30 crore according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its first weekend collection to around Rs 19.95 crore. This is a blow for Kartik Aaryan, whose previous theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned over Rs 55 crore on its first weekend. Kartik had also co-produced the film. The Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer on the tickets did not benefit the film at all, and it remains to be seen if the film survives the following week. Shehzada also had to contend with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is still running strong at the box office, in its fourth week and is edging closer to the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office.
Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s blockbuster film Ala Vailkunthapurramaloo. The original film had cashed in on the Sankranthi festival and overlapped with Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released a day earlier.
Furthermore, Shehzada faces competition from Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The superhero film, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, had earned over Rs 17.70 crore on its first two days, and is expected to have earned over Rs 8 crore on its third day, bringing its total collection to over Rs 25 crore. However, in terms of Marvel’s Hollywood releases in India, Ant-Man still falls far behind Spider-Man No Way Home, which had earned over Rs 79 crore in three days, after a staggering opening of Rs 32.67 crore. On the other hand, Avengers Endgame had earned over Rs 55 crore on its first day itself. The last Hollywood film that created havoc at the box office was Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned over Rs 160 crore at the box office on its first weekend.