scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil

She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, will start streaming from Disney Plus Hotstar from August 17.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 7:02:12 pm
She-HulkShe-Hulk will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvelstudios/Instagram)

The trailer of She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, released on Sunday glimpsed several humorous moments as the character was seen training with her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. Hulk is seen teaching She-Hulk the importance of spandex and yoga among other things.

The trailer also revealed a new looking Daredevil, as the character is all set to get its own show at Disney+. In a short appearance, Daredevil is shown wearing a red and yellow costume, not starkly different from his red and black suit in the Netflix show.

At the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2022, Marvel announced that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return in their respective roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the new show Daredevil: Born Again. Cox first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Matt Murdock in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Also read |The Sandman trailer: Morpheus aka Dream is out to take back his realm and fight Lucifer in Netflix’s dark fantasy series

She-Hulk will follow Jenifer Walters as she juggles adapting to her cousin Bruce Banner’s superhuman abilities while also serving as the planet’s most powerful lawyer. The new show will also feature MCU veterans Benedict Wong as Wong and Emil Blonsky as Abomination.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

She-Hulk will start streaming from Disney Plus Hotstar from August 17.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

India vs West Indies: West Indies win toss, opt to bat
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: West Indies win toss, opt to bat

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships

Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra's 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra’s 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement