She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil

The trailer of She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, released on Sunday glimpsed several humorous moments as the character was seen training with her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. Hulk is seen teaching She-Hulk the importance of spandex and yoga among other things.
The trailer also revealed a new looking Daredevil, as the character is all set to get its own show at Disney+. In a short appearance, Daredevil is shown wearing a red and yellow costume, not starkly different from his red and black suit in the Netflix show.
At the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2022, Marvel announced that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return in their respective roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the new show Daredevil: Born Again. Cox first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Matt Murdock in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.
She-Hulk will follow Jenifer Walters as she juggles adapting to her cousin Bruce Banner’s superhuman abilities while also serving as the planet’s most powerful lawyer. The new show will also feature MCU veterans Benedict Wong as Wong and Emil Blonsky as Abomination.
She-Hulk will start streaming from Disney Plus Hotstar from August 17.
