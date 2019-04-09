Shazam writer Henry Gayden returns for the sequel

DC’s latest Shazam has won hearts everywhere and is a favourite among the critics as well with a “fresh” 92 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. It is no wonder that New Line, the studio behind the film, is already moving forward with a sequel. A sequel was probably always on the cards, but rehiring the writer so early after the release suggests that the film’s success prompted the studio to fast-forward it.

Henry Gayden, who scripted the joyful, heart-warming story of this David F Sandberg directorial, is coming back for the sequel, The Wrap reported. Gayden was not a huge name as far as screenwriters go, but his work with Shazam is certainly going to change that.

Shazam stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in the titular role. The film is about a 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson who is bestowed with the powers of a superhero by a wizard who also tasks him to save the world from Mark Strong’s Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

Just uttering the word, ‘Shazam’, allows him to transform him into an all-powerful superhero who also has the powers of lightning.

Jack Dylan Grazer, the breakout star of It, plays the role of Billy’s friend Freddy at his foster home, who helps him in realising his superpowers.

Shazam opened to 53 million dollars in its domestic market and a 102 million dollar total overseas, making it a huge hit already. It had a modest 100 million budget to recover, which it has already done.

Shazam also carries forward the DC tradition of light-toned movies with a brighter, more vivid colour palette after the failure of films like Batman v Superman, which were criticised for being too dour.

Dwayne Johnson will eventually join the franchise as Black Adam, an archvillain of Shazam. He will probably not be in the sequel and will be introduced in a standalone film.