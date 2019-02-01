Shazam, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman: All the upcoming DCEU movies

DC’s film universe, unofficially called the DC Extended Universe or DCEU, is in a state of flux. After poor box office and critical performance of the biggest live-action DC film yet, Justice League, James Wan’s Aquaman’s seems to have made it up for the damage a little bit.

There are many projects in the DCEU that are rapidly moving forward. For some of them, the production is already over. Here is every confirmed upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe.

Shazam!

Asher Angel and Zachary Levi star in the role of young and adult versions of the same superhero in this film. The trailer for this film created quite a flutter at San Diego Comic-Con and for good reason. For the first time, it seems, the DCEU is embracing the lighter side of the superhero myth. Since the “adult” superhero is still a child, he is overawed at his transformation and this creates lots of opportunity for comedy. Shazam releases on April 5, 2019.

Note: Although not in the DCEU, Todd Phillips’ Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, will also release this year (October 4).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

This strangely titled film can only mean one thing: the higher-ups have realised that Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn was almost universally loved (even if the film itself was panned) and Quinn seems to be taking centre stage in a Birds of Prey movie. The cast is excellent. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina and Ewan McGregor also star apart from Robbie. Birds of Prey releases on February 7, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

This successor to 2017’s hit Wonder Woman was scheduled for release in 2019 but was delayed due to some unknown reason. Gal Gadot is back as Princess Diana, but inexplicably so is Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig stars as Wonder Woman’s archnemesis, Cheetah. Patty Jenkins directorial Wonder Woman 1984 releases on June 5, 2020.

The Batman

So, Ben Affleck is out as the Caped Crusader to dismay of some and delight of others. A hunt for a younger Bruce Wayne is on in the meanwhile. Matt Reeves, the director behind the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, is writing and directing The Batman, which releases on June 25, 2021.

A Suicide Squad film

James Gunn, who was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is directing a Suicide Squad movie. It is not clear if it would acknowledge David Ayer’s 2016 film or will sidestep it totally with a different cast. But then, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is still there in the DCEU. We know that thanks to Birds of Prey (above). Will all these movies be in one single universe at all? What gives? It is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.

The Flash or Flashpoint

Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are attached to the project. It would be a movie on the Flash (Ezra Miller’s version), but we do not know if it would be a standalone movie or will adapt Geoff Johns’ Flashpoint storyline as it was rumoured. Currently, it is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.