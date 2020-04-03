Shazam! watch party: All the interesting revelations made by director David F Sandberg

Here is everything David F Sandberg revealed about Shazam!, Here is everything David F Sandberg revealed about Shazam!,

Filmmaker David F Sandberg, known for helming horror movies and Shazam!, shared a few fascinating insights from the superhero film on his Twitter handle.

Here are the interesting revelations made by Sandberg:

Why the movie does not have the DC intro

DC superhero movies normally begin with an introductory video that shows off the company’s greatest characters. Shazam! did not have any such intro video. Sandberg wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen various theories about why we didn’t have the typical DC logo with characters. Truth is I forgot. A lot to think about when making a movie. Some people don’t believe that. “The studio would have said something!”. Well. They didn’t. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam.”

Annabelle had a cameo in the movie

Many eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the terrifying doll Annabelle from the Conjuring franchise had a cameo in Shazam!. Since the Conjuring franchise is owned by Warner Bros, which also owns DC properties, the cameo wouldn’t have been much of a problem. Also, David F Sandberg directed Annabelle: Creation, the second film in the franchise, and a prequel as well.

Warner Bros told Sandberg to lean into his horror roots

Sandberg shared, “People often ask me if it was hard to get the studio on board with this horror scene. It was actually the studio that told me to “lean into my horror roots”. I was happy to oblige. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam.”

The makers had to buy four or five buses for that specific scene

Remember the scene in which Shazam! almost kills and saves a bunch of people inside a bus in the nick of time? The producers had to buy four or five buses to accomplish it. David F Sandberg tweeted, “We bought 4 or 5 buses for this scene. We had half busses for certain scenes. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam.”

Zachary Levi improvised the “Get him, Batman” line

Sandberg posted on Twitter, “Zac improvised the “get him Batman” line. He also throw Barbie dolls and yelled get him Barbie. That was too much for me though. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam.”

The Batarang that Freddy owns was from Batman v Superman

Sandberg revealed on Twitter, “The Batarang prop was from BvS I believe. Should have kept it… #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam.”

The horrifying (in the film) Sins characters looked comical without effects

Here’s two of the sins the way they looked on set #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/pPkfqCWlBD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

“Here’s two of the sins the way they looked on set #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam,” Sandberg captioned this photo.

Sandberg ended the watch party with this photo.

