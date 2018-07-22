Shazam trailer: DC film universe is getting its first laugh-out-loud film

Shazam releases on April 5, 2019. Shazam releases on April 5, 2019.

Played by Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, Shazam is basically a kid who transforms into a well-muscled, almost invulnerable superhero by saying the magic word SHAZAM! He is given this ability by a wise old Gandalf-like wizard played by Djimon Hounsou (Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy films). Shazam is helmed by David Sandberg, who is known more for his horror films. Here’s a fun fact: Shazam was called Captain Marvel before Marvel Comics’ Captain Marvel existed.

The jokes are aplenty in Shazam trailer. DC films are finally learning to embrace the ridiculousness and awkwardness of being a superhero. Since the superhero is still a kid with superheroic abilities, he behaves like one. And from this, the film derives its humour. Billy is awed at himself and begins to discover his awesome superpowers. If the film is anything like this trailer, moviegoers are going to have a lot of fun.

Here is the official synopsis, “We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

