Shazam bests newcomers with 25.1 million dollars in second weekend

A rush of newcomers couldn’t shake Shazam! from the top spot, as the superhero comedy led the box office for the second straight weekend with 25.1 million dollars in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Advertising

Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot, the animated Laika Studios release Missing Link, the college romance After and even the long-delayed Mary Magdalene, originally to be released by the Weinstein Co., all opened in theaters. But the strongest new release of them all was, predictably, the Will Packer-produced one: Little.

The body-swap comedy Little came in second with 15.5 million dollars for Universal Pictures. Made for just 20 million dollars, Little is the most recent profit-maker for Packer, the Girls Trip producer.

The film, directed by Tina Gordon Chism, stars 14-year-old Marsai Martin as the child an abusive tech executive (Regina Hall) reverts to after a magical spell is cast on her. Martin, the black-ish star, also executive produced the film, the youngest ever so credited in Hollywood history.

Advertising

Little drew a largely female audience. Jim Orr, Universal Pictures distribution chief, credited the cast, Chism’s direction and Packer’s overall know-how.

“He’s done it with different kinds of films. Breaking In was a thriller, Girls Trip was an R-rated comedy. Little is kind of an all-ages film, PG-13 rated,'” said Orr, whose studio signed a first-look deal with Packer in 2013. “He’s a brand. And he has a great idea of what is going to be successful at the box office.”

It was an out-of-body weekend at the box office. The body-swap comic-book adaptation Shazam! — about a teenage boy (Asher Angel) who can turn into an adult-sized superhero (Zachary Levi) with a simple command — held solidly in its second week. Capitalizing on good reviews and word-of-mouth, Shazam! is Warner Bros.’ New Line’s latest DC Comics success. It has grossed 94.9 million dollars through Sunday with a worldwide total of 258.8 million dollars.

Lionsgate and Millennium’s Hellboy had been expected by many to vie with Shazam! on the weekend. But on the heels of terrible reviews (just 15% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes), it flopped with 12 million dollars against a 50 million budget dollars.

That’s significantly less than the debuts of the 2004 original (23 million dollars opening) and the 2008 sequel (34.5 million dollars opening). Those films were directed by Guillermo del Toro and starred Ron Perlman; the new Hellboy stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) and is directed by Neil Marshall.

Missing Link also missed. It opened with a disappointing 5.8 million dollars, marking a new low for Laika, the maker of eccentric animated tales such as Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings. Missing Link, distributed by United Artists Releasing, is about the discovery of a creature in the Pacific Northwest. Its voice cast includes Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana.

Expectations had varied widely for Aviron Pictures’ After, an adaption of Anna Todd’s 2014 best-seller. The young-adult drama fared well with 6.2 million dollars in 2,138 theatres.

And Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara as Mary and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus, finally opened, more than three years after production. Harvey Weinstein had once conceived the film, directed by Garth Davis (Lion) as his next Oscar contender.

After the fallout of Weinstein and the bankruptcy of the Weinstein Co., IFC Films acquired the biblical biopic. Critics dismissed it (44% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences mostly did, too. It grossed about 62,000 dollars on 62 screens.