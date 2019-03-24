Shazam review roundup: Critics laud DC’s joyous coming-of-age superhero film

The latest DC film Shazam’s reviews are out ahead of its release. The film is directed by David F Sandberg on a script written by Henry Gayden. It scored an impressive 95% at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation website. The consensus reads, “An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre’s real power: joyous wish fulfillment.”

Shazam is about a 14-year-old kid Billy Batson, who gets superpowers thanks to an ancient wizard (also called Shazam). Just by shouting the word “Shazam!” Billy can transform into an adult, muscular superhero with powers of six immortal elders: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

Asher Angel plays the role of the kid, while Zachary Levi dons the cape of his superhero form. Jack Dylan Grazer plays his best friend and foster brother, Freddy.

The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee writes, “Buoyant and unpretentious, Shazam! aims low and mostly succeeds, a kid-friendly caper powered with enough energy to keep its target audience engaged with a fun central conceit that plays like a cross between Big and Superman.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Chris Nashawaty writes, “Whenever Levi is on screen, wowed by his new grown-up physique (his muscles seem to have muscles) and shocked by his newly discovered powers, the movie soars.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was of the opinion Jack Dylan Grazer, the breakout actor of New Line’s Stephen King adaptation It, is one of the highlights of Shazam. She says, “Shazam is a delight! Vibrant, tons of heart and a great fun-loving vibe. The family element is a big charmer and so is watching Zachary Levi explore his new powers. Also, if you didn’t already know this thanks to IT, Jack Dylan Grazer is sensational.”

TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde writes, “Captures the original comics’ combination of breezy heroism and nutty plotting, transferred from the 1940s to the modern era with great skill.”

The renaissance in DC films continues after Justice League’s epic commercial and critical failure. Last year’s Aquaman became the biggest film in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), with earnings of 1.14 billion dollars. Shazam looks like another winner and the important thing is it does not have a giant budget to recover that Aquaman had.

Shazam hits theatres on April 5.