Shazam post-credit scenes explained

After Marvel Cinematic Universe films started to shoehorn short scenes after the film’s credits had rolled, other studios and franchises also adopted this trend. Every MCU film has had at least one such scene, often serving a genuine purpose like as a teaser for a future movie or just for fun (like The Avengers’ Shawarma scene).

The rivals at DC had also included post-credit scenes for their DC Extended Universe or DCEU, though not in all the movies. Christopher Nolan vetoed it in Man of Steel and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman did not have it, perhaps because it was largely an independent film. All the other, movies, though have had those.

Shazam is no exception. There are two scenes that are in the post-credits of the film. Here is what they mean.

The first one is set in Dr Thaddeus Sivana, who has found himself in prison after all the brouhaha regarding his quest to wrest Shazam’s powers. Sivana is frantically scribbling to no avail on the prison wall to remember the arcane symbols that allowed him to open a portal into the Rock of Eternity.

He hears a chuckle behind him. He looks back and sees a caterpillar like creature. The creature disparages Sivana’s attempts at getting back his power and says there are more than one ways to gain magical powers. The creature then hints towards an alliance between the two to counter Billy Batson/Shazam together.

“Oh, what fun we’re going to have together!” he says.

The Shazam comic-book series of 2013 also ended in a similar way, the difference being Sivana was free and not in prison.

The creature in question is Mister Mind, one of Billy Batson’s major enemies who has been part of the Shazam lore almost from the beginning.

We can safely say he is going to be a part of the sequel. If you wonder what a creature that looks like a caterpillar can do to somebody like Shazam, Mister Mind (a name given to him by Sivana) is a mutant worm from another reality with powers like telepathy, telekinesis and genius level intellect. And he is a worm, which is in itself a villainous power.

The second post-credits scene of Shazam has Freddy helping Shazam discovering the power of talking to fish. Shazam is holding a fishbowl with goldfishes inside it. He asks a few questions to see if he will get an answer.

When no reply comes, Shazam gets frustrated and asks Freddy when has talking to fish ever proved useful. Freddy in response points towards his t-shirt which has the Aquaman movie logo.

Freddy is basically, without words, acknowledging the events in James Wan’s Aquaman in his universe. Will there be more to it?