Shazam: New clip reveals villain of the DC movie

Warner Bros has released a new video from upcoming DC superhero film Shazam. The clip is short at just 53 seconds long but reveals the villain, Mark Strong’s Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

The clip begins as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) runs across the top of a building before jumping. Just when he is about to fall, he yells, “SHAZAM!”, turns into the superhero and flies off. Sivana, with a slightly disfigured face, is seen shooting lightning from his hands towards Shazam, who uses his own powers.

Sivana, as a child, was summoned to the wizard Shazam, before getting rejected. Since then he has spent his life unlocking magical powers using science.

The next scene shows Billy, as Shazam, asking for beer at a supermarket, taking full advantage of his adult superhero persona to try alcohol. The next shot has him impressing people with his powers by shooting waves of lightning. We then see Shazam punched mid-air, Man of Steels style, by Sivana towards a building.

The final scene has Billy (as Shazam) and Freddy buying real estate. The realtor is confused that they want a ‘lair’, a castle-esque structure on a cliff, overlooking “some water.”

Shazam (also the original Captain Marvel) is one of the oldest comic-book superheroes, as he made his debut in 1939. He is basically a kid called Billy Batson, who is given magical powers by an ancient wizard (played by Djimon Hounsou in the movie), also called Shazam.

Just uttering the word SHAZAM transforms the kid into a muscular, all-powerful superhero. The word SHAZAM is actually an acronym, denoting the six “immortal elders” Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury, and the superhero has the powers of these beings.

Shazam releases on April 5.