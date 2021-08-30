Shazam! Fury of the Gods wraps filming, Asher Angel and Zachary Levi celebrate with a set photo

The sequel to 2019 DC movie Shazam!, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has wrapped filming. Asher Angel, who plays the role of Billy Batson in the franchise, shared a photo with Zachary Levi on his Instagram account.

He wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap @shazammovie #shazamfuryofthegods.”

Billy Batson is the kid who becomes the titular superhero by uttering the word ‘Shazam!’. Levi essays the adult superhero form.

Jack Dylan Grazer plays Billy’s best friend and foster brother, Freddy. He had earlier told indianexpress.com that the action in the movie is “unbelievable.”

“I am super-excited. I’m shooting it right now in Atlanta. It’s going great. It’s so much fun. And it’s so amazing with the original cast. They’re just the greatest people ever. Such a fun story and it’s funny as heck. The action is unbelievable. This time we’ve got Helen Mirren, Luci Liu, and Rachel Zeigler, who’s in the new West Side Story. I am working with a lot of great, talented people,” he said.

Fury of the Gods also brings back director David F Sandberg and writer Henry Gayden. Djimon Hounsou. Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu are joining the franchise with this movie.

Shazam! received positive reviews when it released. It scored 90 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre’s real power: joyous wish fulfillment.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “It’s also a relief to have a superpower film not burdened by the dark clouds of questions, uncertainty or death, as has become the new template. It’s ‘cleverest’ trick is juxtaposing a family that disintegrates, against one that is not bound by blood but love. Shazam! is more intent on having fun, and mostly achieving it too.”