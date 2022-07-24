Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer: Zachary Levi and his superhero family fights Helen Mirren. Watch

July 24, 2022 10:39:40 am
Billy Batson aka Shazam is fighting existential issues. He knows even if he embraces his superhero alter-ego, there’s no way he can be at par with Aquaman, Flash or Batman. According to him, he’s an “idiot” and not contributing anything to the DCEU. But do we really agree with him that he doesn’t deserve those powers?
The first look of Shazam! Fury of the Gods gives us a dose of what lies ahead for one of the DC Universe’s coolest and funniest superheroes. The makers released its official trailer at San Diego Comic Con. While we saw the origin story and how Billy became the chosen wizard champion in 2019, its sequel will introduce us to a new villain alongside Billy owning up his confidence as Shazam.
Watch Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer here:
There’s trouble in the paradise with the daughters of the Atlas accusing Shazam for stealing the power of the gods, led by veteran Helen Mirren who plays the main villain Hespera, along with Lucy Liu as Kalypso. Since Shazam is a fan of Fast and Furious (a reference to Mirren, who starred as Queenie in F9), he knows “it’s all about family.” The movie will have the group of superheroes channel their powers and take on the bad guy (girls).
The trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is loaded with superhero adventures, banter, and how Billy and his gang hide their true identities. His Shazam saves the world, throws a truck at a dragon and loves his life. The undercurrent ‘coming-of-age’ tone for these young superheroes is what makes Shazam a pleasing watch.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back actor Zachary Levi in the titular role. It also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good and Djimon Hounsou. Director David F. Sandberg returns to helm the sequel, which releases in November this year.
