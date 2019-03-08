Shazam early reviews: This DC movie evokes overwhelmingly positive response

The latest DC movie, Shazam, has evoked highly positive early reactions from critics. While the full reviews are embargoed yet, the reactions augur well for not just the film’s box office performance but also for the franchise, in which Dwayne Johnson is slated to play Shazam supervillain Black Adam somewhere down the line.

Shazam is about 14-year-old kid Billy Batson, who gets superpowers courtesy a wizard called Shazam. Just by saying the word “Shazam!” Billy can transform into an adult, muscular superhero with powers of six immortal elders: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

Asher Angel plays the role of the kid, while Zachary Levi dons the cape of his superhero form. Jack Dylan Grazer plays his best friend and foster brother, Freddy.

The movie is described as a fun, family-friendly movie with lots of heart.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub wrote on Twitter, “loved #Shazam. It’s super fun, very funny (a few times people were laughing so loud I missed dialogue), and exactly what they set out to make: ‘Big’ meets Superman. @ZacharyLevi is perfectly cast but the real surprise is @Jgrazerofficial as Freddy Freeman. Steals the show.”

He added in another tweet, “Another thing that’s great about #Shazam is #DC didn’t try and make a movie that fits in perfectly with the larger DC Universe. They just focused on making a great Shazam movie and hit a homerun. DC is def on a winning streak. Bring on Todd Phillips ‘Joker’!”

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta said, “#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “#Shazam is big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before. Definitely in the vein of Tom Hanks’ BIG, but with superhero action & lots of Batman and Superman references. I dug this film so much I wanted to give it a bear hug at the end. DC’s movies keep getting better.”

Considering the epic box office failure that was Justice League, subsequently released Aquaman’s immense box office success was a huge surprise to everybody. Now, Shazam looks like another decent performer at the box office, and unlike Aquaman, it does not have a gargantuan budget to recover.