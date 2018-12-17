Is Shazam connected to the DC film universe? Zachary Levi clarifies

Shazam is one of the most highly awaited DC superhero movies of 2019. The trailer, released at San Deigo Comic-Con earlier this year, inspired much attention and managed to distinguish itself on the Warner Bros panel at which trailers for Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Godzilla: King of the Monsters were also released.

Although the film falls under the DC film universe, it has been reported that Warner Bros and DC Films are trying to break away from the universe and trying to promote independent projects.

Zachary Levi, who plays the title role, was asked on Twitter about the same — whether the film is standalone or is very much under the DC film universe umbrella.

Levi answered, “The movie is completely trackable on its own merit. That said, there a lot of fun little nods/homages/Easter eggs that can be enjoyed should one be caught up in the DCEU.”

In the trailer as well, there was a hint that in the universe in which Shazam is set in, superheroes like Superman and Batman exist, indicating its connection to the DC universe. The trailer revealed a promising film and a first out-and-out hilarious DC movie.

Shazam is about a kid who gets magical superheroic powers thanks to an ancient wizard named Shazam. The kid, named Billy Batson, can just utter the word Shazam! and he would instantly be transformed into the godlike superhero.

The synopsis reads, “We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard.”

It continues, “Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam hits theaters on April 5, 2019.