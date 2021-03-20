Sharon Stone says she was tricked into exposing her privates for Basic Instinct

Actor Sharon Stone has claimed that she was pressured to have sex with her male co-stars by film producers for onscreen chemistry. She made the claim in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

In an excerpt provided to Vanity Fair, Stone writes about a producer inviting her to his office and explaining “why I should f*** my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry. Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause. Then I realised that she also had to put up with him and pretend that he was in any way interesting.”

She adds, “I’ve had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, “So, are you going to f*** him, or aren’t you? You know it would go better if you did.”

Stone also opened up the infamous “vagina-shot” from Basic Instinct, the film that is largely responsible for turning her into a star. She says she was tricked into exposing her privates.

She writes, “After we shot Basic Instinct, I got called in to see it. Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project. That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'”

She added, “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullsh*t.”