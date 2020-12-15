Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne said she is currently self-isolating. (Photo: Sharon Osbourne/Instagram)

TV personality Sharon Osbourne on Tuesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation after a brief hospitalisation. Osbourne also shared that her husband Ozzy Osbourne has tested negative.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” tweeted 68-year-old Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne co-hosts the CBS chat show The Talk, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood. The show has been on air since 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd