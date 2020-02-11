Sharon Choi, Bong Joon Ho’s interpreter, wants to make a film

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho with interpreter Sharon Choi. Parasite director Bong Joon-ho with interpreter Sharon Choi.

Sharon Choi, the star-interpreter for South Korean director Bong Joon Ho and his team, is reportedly looking to make a film based on awards season.

Choi, who is a budding filmmaker, has garnered a lot of praise and attention for her quick and to-the-point translations for the Oscar-winning Parasite director since the genre-defying film started travelling to international film festivals and award ceremonies.

The Wrap reporter Steve Pond revealed the scoop on Twitter on Sunday.

“Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director. When awards season ends (ie tomorrow), she says she wants to start making a movie… about awards season,” Pond wrote.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Gold was quick to show his interest in working on the potential project.

“I’m free this summer,” Gold replied to Pond’s tweet.

While Choi has not publicly commented on her feature film intentions, Bong confirmed that she was working on a script.

“You already know (Choi’s) a filmmaker. And she studied film in the university, so I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script, I’m so curious about it,” Bong said backstage after the Oscars ceremony.

