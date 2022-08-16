Shantaram: Apple TV+ debuts first look of the Charlie Hunnam-starrer series set in Mumbai, see picture

Apple TV+ has revealed the first look of its anticipated drama series Shantaram, headlined by Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam. Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple Original series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner.

Shantaram is billed as a “hopeful cinematic love story” coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows “one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life”. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces the series.

According to the official synopsis, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in “vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it”.

Charlie Hunnam returns to screen with the anticipated drama Shantaram. (Photo: Apple TV+/Instagram) Charlie Hunnam returns to screen with the anticipated drama Shantaram. (Photo: Apple TV+/Instagram)

Shantaram will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on Friday, October 14, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16 on Apple TV+.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, are also attached as executive producers on the series. Shantaram is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.