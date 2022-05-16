Shang-Chi star Simu Liu brings bhangra to MCU. Watch video

Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, has succumbed to the charms of Punjabi dance form bhangra. Indian-origin Canadian singer Hitesh Sharma, better known as Tesher, shared a video of himself and Liu performing bhangra steps on stage during the Juno Awards ceremony. Juno Awards are music awards given out to celebrate Canadian musical artists.

Tesher captioned the video, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I’m still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”

You can see the video for yourself below.

Liu debuted in MCU in last year’s Shang-Chi, a film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and co-written by Cretton, Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Shang-Chi is the first Asian-American superhero in MCU.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also starred Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Simu had spoken about playing the superhero and putting on the outfit for the first time. He said, “I knew how rare it was to have an Asian person putting on a superhero outfit, there really hasn’t been that many. I really enjoyed putting on the suit also because it was brand new. It was not like based on anything in the comics. I think it symbolises our new origin story and that we were able to basically refresh this 50-year, a little outdated character. I’m really, really excited for the world to see it.”

The film received mostly positive reviews with a 91 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Indian Express film critic Ektaa Malik wrote in her review, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to be the Asian Black Panther, and open the gates to Asian pride and denote a new form of storytelling, for its people and the region. The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought.”