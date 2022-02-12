scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu in talks to join Margot Robbie's Barbie movie

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is the latest actor to join Warner Bros' live-action Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig is directing the Margot Robbie-starrer from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 12, 2022 5:14:23 pm
Simu Liu, Simu Liu barbie movieSimu Liu most recently headlined Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. (Photo: Simu Liu/Instagram)

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel hit Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, is in negotiations to join the cast of Warner Bros’ Barbie movie, led by Margot Robbie. If finalised, Liu will feature alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach. In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but makers are planning to start principal photography later this year and are eyeing a 2023 release for the movie.

Liu most recently headlined Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, which amassed $432 million at the global box office.

He will next be seen in romance drama One True Loves and Lionsgate’s canine drama Arthur the King, co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

