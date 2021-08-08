Shang-Chi new teaser: Simu Liu’s reluctant hero is summoned by the Ten Rings in slick, action-packed promo

Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings got a new 30-second TV Spot, featuring our rather reluctant hero listening to the story of the Ten Rings and how it brought his family ‘legendary power’. Like every Marvel hero, Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, does not want to take this on, but clearly life has something else planned in store for him.

The promo opens with Shang-Chi’s father telling him that the deadly Ten Rings organisation calls to him, and he responds with, “I’m not who you think I am.” In the rest of the promo, Shang-Chi is busy with combat, and comes face-to-face with a dragon. At the end, he tells Katy, “If I die, it’s your fault.” The action in the promo is incredibly slick, and the CGI is impressive.

Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film. Hailed as the master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. Tony Leung essays the role of the Mandarin, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings organisation.

Simu Liu spoke about the film to The Hollywood Reporter and said, “Why I’m so excited about this movie is that there is not one moment. There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer in the new film. It will release just ahead of Marvel’s Eternals, that will see a new squad of superheroes, who will transform the MCU forever. Shang-Chi is slated for a theatrical release on September 3.