Shang-Chi new featurette: Kevin Feige recalls Iron Man and Ten Rings connection

Friday, July 30, 2021
Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina and others. The Marvel film traces the titular superhero's struggle to live up to his father's legacy and become worthy of the Ten Rings that gave his family the legendary power.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 9:16:32 pm
shang chi new featurette simu liu posterShang-Chi is already grabbing eyeballs for its brilliant CGI and action sequences. (Photo: Twitter/MarvelStudios)

Marvel Studios on Friday released a new featurette of its upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu in the lead role.

In the featurette, Marvel boss Kevin Feige welcomes Shang-Chi into the family, while also taking us back to MCU’s first film Iron Man (2008) where we had several references to the terrorist organisation Ten Rings that kidnapped Tony Stark and forced him to build weapons of mass destruction for them. In the video, Kevin Feige also explains a bit of Shang-Chi’s family legacy around the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu, on his part, reveals Twitter helped him land the role in the MCU movie. Director Destin Daniel Cretton concludes the video by promising that Shang-Chi will be a “crazy wild giant ride”.

Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. Tony Leung essays the role of the Mandarin, Shang-Chi’s father and the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

Shang-Chi traces the titular superhero’s struggle to live up to his father’s legacy and become worthy of the Ten Rings that gave his family the legendary power.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu. Benedict Wong, meanwhile, is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer.

Shang-Chi will hit theatres on September 3 this year.

