Shang-Chi first weekend box office collection: MCU film earns a dazzling $140 million worldwide

Marvel Studios’ latest Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is proving to be a huge win and may end up revitalising the theatrical business. The film, which is only a theatrical release and not a hybrid streaming-theatrical one that Black Widow was, is off to a nearly $140 million worldwide opening as per Forbes over the extended Labor Day weekend.

The Simu Liu-starrer has collected $83.5 million in the domestic (North American) box office. In India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s collections stand at Rs 6.30 crore until Saturday.

The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial also smashes Rob Zombie’s Halloween record for the Labor Day opening weekend. The 2007 film had collected $30.6 million over four days.

These numbers would have been impressive before, now they are magnificent. The film’s box office performance is a result of excellent reviews. The film has scored 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It is the ultimate confidence-builder for the theatrical movie industry,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, told AP. “This was a very important film. This was the first Marvel movie that’s opened exclusively theatrically since ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in July 2019. ‘Shang-Chi’ is a real testament of the power of a theatrical-first strategy to drive huge numbers of moviegoers to the multiplex.”

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik gave it 2 stars out of 5. She wrote in her review, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to be the Asian Black Panther, and open the gates to Asian pride and denote a new form of storytelling, for its people and the region. The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought.”

Shang-Chi introduces a new Avengers to MCU. Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung also star in the movie.

Cretton wrote the script with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham from a story by Cretton and Callaham.