Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton tests negative for coronavirus

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton along with actor Simu Liu. (Photo: AP/File) Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton along with actor Simu Liu. (Photo: AP/File)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton on Tuesday said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The director, who was filming Shang-Chi in Australia, was advised by a doctor to go into self-isolation due to COVID-19 concerns last week. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton

Cretton took to Instagram to share his health update.

In a philosophical post, the filmmaker said, “During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins.”

“But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening. People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead,” he wrote alongside a picture of his children.

The director, best known for films such as Just Mercy and Short Term 12, urged people to stay home and be safe.

“Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier,” he said.

“Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet. Sending all of you our love from Sydney, Australia,” he added.

Also read: Here’s what celebrities are saying about the threat of coronavirus

Marvel Studios suspended production on Shang-Chi, starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, after Cretton went into quarantine.

The film is slated for a 2021 release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.