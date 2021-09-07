Shang-Chi box office collection Day 4: MCU film stays strong on Monday, earns Rs 14.45 cr

Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to keep its grip at the box office. The film, which smashed the record for Labor Day opening in North America with an estimated $71.4 million ticket sales is performing well in India as well. The box office collection of the Marvel film currently stand at Rs 14.45 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film remained steady on its first Monday.

“#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings remains steady on the crucial Monday [working day]… Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 48.48%… Fri 2.97 cr, Sat 3.33 cr, Sun 4.31 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 12.14 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions… #ShangChi ₹ 14.45 cr Gross BOC,” Adarsh’s tweet read.

While the film debuted at the Indian box office with Rs 2.97 crore, it went onto collect Rs 1.53 crore on Monday. As per Taran Adarsh, Shang Chi has managed to earn the gross amount of Rs 14.45 crore.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is based on a relatively little-known comic and features a largely Asian or Asian American cast, including Tony Leung, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in her review. “The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought,” she mentioned in her review.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduces a new Avengers to MCU, released on September 3.