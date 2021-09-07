scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

Shang-Chi box office collection Day 4: MCU film stays strong on Monday, earns Rs 14.45 cr

Shang-Chi box office collection Day 4: The latest Marvel film has collected Rs 14.45 crore in India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 7:00:29 pm
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu in the lead role. (Photo: Simu Liu/Twitter)

Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to keep its grip at the box office. The film, which smashed the record for Labor Day opening in North America with an estimated $71.4 million ticket sales is performing well in India as well. The box office collection of the Marvel film currently stand at Rs 14.45 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film remained steady on its first Monday.

“#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings remains steady on the crucial Monday [working day]… Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 48.48%… Fri 2.97 cr, Sat 3.33 cr, Sun 4.31 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 12.14 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions… #ShangChi ₹ 14.45 cr Gross BOC,” Adarsh’s tweet read.

More on Shang-Chi |Shang-Chi first weekend box office collection: MCU film earns a dazzling $140 million worldwide

While the film debuted at the Indian box office with Rs 2.97 crore, it went onto collect Rs 1.53 crore on Monday. As per Taran Adarsh, Shang Chi has managed to earn the gross amount of Rs 14.45 crore.

Shang-Chi EXPLAINED |Shang-Chi’s ending, mid-credit and post-credit scene explained: How the MCU movie teases the future

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is based on a relatively little-known comic and features a largely Asian or Asian American cast, including Tony Leung, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in her review. “The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought,” she mentioned in her review.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduces a new Avengers to MCU, released on September 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement