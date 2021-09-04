Shang-Chi box office collection Day 1: MCU film collects Rs 3.25 crore on opening day

Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is off to a good start. In India, the film has collected Rs 3.25 crore on the opening day as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

While that would not have been a big number before, it is quite impressive in the current times when theatres aren’t open at full capacity in most parts of the country, and some haven’t even resumed function post the lockdown.

Read our review | Shang-Chi review: Simu Liu starrer is not the Asian Black Panther we were promised

Taran Adarsh’s tweet read, “#Marvel brings cheer to the #Indian #BO, yet again… #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings – the new superhero film – takes a heroic start… Emerges first choice of moviegoers in #India… Biz expected to grow over weekend… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr Nett. #India biz. All versions. #ShangChi.”

The China-born superhero Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero in MCU. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father (Wenwu, played by Tony Leung), who was the head of the terrorist organisation Ten Rings.

The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, has received a positive response among critics. It scored a rating of 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote in her review, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to be the Asian Black Panther, and open the gates to Asian pride and denote a new form of storytelling, for its people and the region. The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought.”

Earlier, while speaking to Indianexpress.com, Liu described the experience of donning the Shang-Chi costume for the first time. He said, “I knew how rare it was to have an Asian person putting on a superhero outfit, there really hasn’t been that many. I really enjoyed putting on the suit also because it was brand new. It was not based on anything in the comics. I think it symbolises our new origin story that and that we were able to basically refresh this 50-year, a little outdated character.”