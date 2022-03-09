Shang-chi artist clears the air on Deadpool’s rumoured cameo after concept art goes viral

After concept art from Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings featuring Deadpool fighting Proxima Midnight in a Macau club went viral, artist Andrew Kim has stepped forward to clear the air. He revealed that he had simply put two Marvel characters together, and neither of them were going to appear in any of the other’s films.

“Well, long story short, sorry to disappoint you but there was no involvement of Deadpool or Proxima in the early going,” Kim said in a chat with Chatterbox Film. “When I was designing the fight club, my [production designer] mentioned to me that we could see other Marvel characters fighting in the ring when we first revealed the scene. Deadpool and Proxima was my idea to put in as I thought their dynamic fighting styles could be a perfect fit in the ring like that. And Deadpool’s red was a nice pop against the bluish background.”

However, this does not mean that Deadpool will not feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the snarky hero, is still busy with the script of the third film with the Molyneux Sisters. Last month, he confirmed that he has been having discussions with Shawn Levy about the third film of the franchise. “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is, I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope,” Reynolds told Collider at the time. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.” No director has been confirmed yet, and a proper announcement is awaited.

The third film has been in development since the release of Deadpool 2 in 2018. Later, it was announced that Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox, which had previously owned the Deadpool franchise. While there have been questions on how the R-rated Deadpool would fit in the the PG-13 Marvel Universe, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Fiege confirmed that the character would retain his R-rated status.