Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer: Marvel promises a stylish action film

The trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out and it promises an action-packed ride with some stylish stunts. The film is the origin story of Marvel superhero Shang-Chi and it seems like this will explore the story of the titular character’s relationship with his father and his acceptance of the powers that he has inherited from his family.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to release on September 3.

Like many other origin stories, the film will set the base for Shang-Chi’s inclusion in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the first Marvel film with a primarily Asian cast and the 25th overall MCU film.

Simu Liu spoke about the film to The Hollywood Reporter and said, “Why I’m so excited about this movie is that there is not one moment. There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie.”

The film’s title hints at the Ten Rings organisation that appears throughout the Marvel comics led by Mandarin. Actor Simu Liu plays the title role here and Awkwafina plays his confidante. Tony Leung plays Mandarin, Shang-Chi’s father who is trying to lure him into his organisation. Michelle Yeoh is playing a significant role here. She earlier played Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Benedict Wong who plays Wong in the Doctor Strange series of MCU, will reprise his role in this film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. He previously directed Michael B Jordan starrer courtroom drama Just Mercy.