Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser: Marvel gets ready to embrace its new action star in Simu Liu

The first teaser of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out, and it looks thrilling, to say the least. In the clip, we see a reluctant hero trying to turn his back on his legacy until fate and his father come knocking on the door.

Marvel has, unsurprisingly, done a bang-up job of the visual effects. The action choreography looks stellar as well. Apart from Simu Liu, who plays the lead role, singer-actor Awkwafina also makes an exciting appearance. She seems to be the one who will provide comic relief in an otherwise high-octane movie about belonging and ‘fighting the good fight.’

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Earlier, Simu Liu had taken to his social media handles to share the first look poster of the film. The actor had captioned the post, “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! (sic).”

In an earlier interview with the Entertainment Weekly, the Canadian-Chinese star had shared why he took up the Marvel project in the first place, “The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before. We know so many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi’s story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release in theatres on September 3, 2021.