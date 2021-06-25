scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ 5 takeaways: The Hulk’s villain Abomination, Mandarin and Wong make an appearance

Simu Liu is essaying the main role in this Destin Daniel Cretton directorial while Tony Leung is playing the role of the Mandarin, the real one this time, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organization. Here are a few takeaways from the trailer.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 3:27:19 pm
Shang-Chi, simu liuShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on September 3, 2021. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A trailer for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released on Friday. The China-born superhero Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero in MCU. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father.

Simu Liu is essaying the main role in this Destin Daniel Cretton directorial while Tony Leung is playing the role of the Mandarin, the real one this time, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organization.

Here are a few takeaways from the trailer:

Mandarin

Tony Leung, mandarin Tony Leung as Mandarin. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung portrays the role of Wenwu or The Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is the real Mandarin, and not the counterfeit Mandarin played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3. The character, wholly created for MCU, is the father of Shang-Chi and the leader of the Ten Rings, a shady terrorist organisation, which was behind the kidnapping of Tony Stark in the first MCU movie, Iron Man. Unlike in the comics’ straight-evil version, Mandarin in the film appears to be a more complex character. He is both fearsome and not

Action

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Shang-Chi Action choreography in Shang-Chi looks absolutely top notch. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi is not just an MCU film, it is also a martial arts movie. And thus the action, at least in the trailer, looks much more refined and planned than most Marvel fare. Of course, there is magic here, but the film still looks pretty grounded when it comes to superhero movies. Action choreography looks absolutely top notch.

Supporting characters

Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan in Shang-Chi. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Michelle Yeoh plays the role of Jiang Nan in Shang-Chi, who appears to be a mother figure to the superhero. Perhaps because his father turned out to be evil personified. Awkwafina is Katy, a friend of Shang-Chi, who is unaware of the superhero’s heritage and past. Overall, Shang-Chi’s supporting cast looks very solid.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Abomination vs Wong

Abomination, wong Abomination vs Wong. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The last, tantalising shot of the trailer has none other than Wong, Doctor Strange’s friend, squaring off against Abomination, the supervillain that Edward Norton’s Hulk faced in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. They are fighting in what looks like a gladiatorial tournament. Before this trailer, it was not known if Abomination of Wong will appear in the film, and it suddenly looks like the movie is going to be much bigger than most MCU fans expected.

Visuals

Simu Liu Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Being an MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings looks visually fantastic. Bill Pope, known for Baby Driver and The Matrix movies, has handled the cinematographer and has again done a swell job. The quality of VFX is also great, and if the film disappoints in other respects, we can be sure that it will more than make up for all that with spectacle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on September 3, 2021

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast BTS photos from workation in Daman
What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast has been upto: ‘Bapuji’ Amit Bhatt’s photos reveal all

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement