Shang-Chi new teaser: Simu Liu’s seamless action on display in Marvel’s latest TV spot

Even as the hangover of Loki and Black Widow stays, fans have got another treat. Marvel Studios on Wednesday dropped a new TV spot of its upcoming action flick Shang-Chi, giving us another sneak peek into the life of the Chinese superhero who’s set to debut in the MCU with the movie.

The latest clip is a combination of few old scenes and some new footage. It begins with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) being teased by his friend Katy (Awkwafina) for being shirtless, as he is about to enter a fighting ring. But the jokes end there. What follows is brilliant CGI and action scenes, which only make us curious about the new movie.

The teaser video repeats shots from the tram fight, but there’s more. We see Shang-Chi’s struggle to live up to his father’s legacy and become worthy of the Ten Rings that gave his family the legendary power. “I’m nothing like you,” Shang-Chi believes. But what he doesn’t know is he can’t outrun his destiny. This, and a lot more adrenaline rush is at work in the TV spot.

Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. Tony Leung essays the role of the Mandarin, the real one this time, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer in the new film. It comes just ahead of Marvel’s Eternals, that’ll bring to fore a new gang of superheroes touted to change the MCU forever.

Shang-Chi is slated for a theatrical release on September 3.