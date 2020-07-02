Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings hoping to restart production by July end

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu in the lead role. (Photo: Marvel Comics) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu in the lead role. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Studios is looking to resume work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Sydney, Australia after production on the film was halted in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio suspended production on the project, fronted by Simu Liu, after director of the film Destin Daniel Cretton was advised by a doctor to go on self-isolation due to COVID-19 concerns.

A source on ground in Sydney told Deadline that Disney/Marvel is looking to restart filming later this month at Fox Studios. The film is in preparation mode now and Marvel is taking “careful steps”, the insider added.

The cast and crew who travel to Australia will be quarantined upon arrival per the country’s guidance. Accommodations for those in quarantine are identified by the government. The comic book movie, which began filming in February before it was shut down, is the second film from Walt Disney Studios that is resuming following 20th Century Studios’ Avatar 2 which got back to production last month in New Zealand.

Also starring Awkwafina and Tony Leung, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is expected to be released on May 7, 2021.

