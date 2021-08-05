scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu reveals ‘who’s most likely to save the world’. Watch fun video, new character posters

Marvel Studios also released a new set of character posters of actors Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang and Tony Leung.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 10:16:29 pm
shang chi simu liuStarring Simu Liu in the title role, Shang-Chi will release in theatres on September 3.

Actor Simu Liu, better known for playing Shang-Chi in the new Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings indulged in some fun with his co-stars Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang. The latter play Katy and Xialing respectively. Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film.

In the new video released by Marvel Studios on Thursday, the trio play ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ where they pick among the three of them, things like who get into a fight, joke their way out of a confrontation, survive a zombie apocalypse, and more. As part of their replies, the three actors revealed much about their characters too.

Also read |Every MCU film and TV show releasing in 2021: Spider-Man No Way Home, Eternals, Ms Marvel

In the meantime, Marvel Studios also released a new set of character posters on Thursday, where we get a closer look of Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang, along with actor Tony Leung who essays the role of the Mandarin, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

Also read |As Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, the silence of Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans speaks volumes
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film tells us the origin story of Shang-Chi, also called the Master of Kung Fu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer in the new film.

Starring Simu Liu in the title role, the actioner will have its theatrical release on September 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement