Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu reveals ‘who’s most likely to save the world’. Watch fun video, new character posters

Starring Simu Liu in the title role, Shang-Chi will release in theatres on September 3.

Actor Simu Liu, better known for playing Shang-Chi in the new Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings indulged in some fun with his co-stars Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang. The latter play Katy and Xialing respectively. Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film.

In the new video released by Marvel Studios on Thursday, the trio play ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ where they pick among the three of them, things like who get into a fight, joke their way out of a confrontation, survive a zombie apocalypse, and more. As part of their replies, the three actors revealed much about their characters too.

Who’s most likely to…Marvel Edition! Get to know the stars behind our heroes in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/hYEuLQEuFi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 5, 2021

In the meantime, Marvel Studios also released a new set of character posters on Thursday, where we get a closer look of Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang, along with actor Tony Leung who essays the role of the Mandarin, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

The film tells us the origin story of Shang-Chi, also called the Master of Kung Fu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer in the new film.

