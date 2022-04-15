Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recalls getting fired from Deloitte: ‘I thought my life was over’

Actor Simu Liu‘s rise has been nothing short of sensational. From a failed accountant, he became a part of the biggest film franchise in history — MCU — and a household name across the world. Best known for playing the role of Marvel superhero Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor has spoken about being fired from the UK-based accounting giant Deloitte 10 years ago.

Sharing a screenshot of his tweet about getting fired, Liu shared a note on Instagram, describing how it “all came crashing down in an instant” for him. He, however, thanked the company for doing what he did not have the courage to do as he admits accounting was not for him.

“Ten years ago I thought my life was over. I had wasted countless time and money that my family had invested in me. Years of schooling, gifted programs, trying to live up to my parents’ expectations. It all came crashing down in an instant,” he wrote in the note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

He added that all the time and money he invested in Hollywood, which many called a “pipe dream”, has only borne fruit in the last 3 years.

“I know luck has played a substantial role in my successes but I am sure that if I hadn’t been cast in two life-changing roles, I’d still find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success on my own terms. Not my parents’ definition – MINE. I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but no amount of money is worth compromising your vision for yourself. The pursuit of a dream- YOUR dream- against all odds… that’s what life is all about,” added Liu.

Shang-Chi was the first Asian-American superhero in MCU. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretto, Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung.

In her review of Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to be the Asian Black Panther, and open the gates to Asian pride and denote a new form of storytelling, for its people and the region. The film could’ve been a real game changer, especially in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid Pandemic, when hate crime against Asians is at an all-time high. Sadly, it only scratches the surface and adopts peripheral nods to acknowledge Asian culture and thought.”