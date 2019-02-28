Encore run of A Star Is Born features more footage, songs

Toggle Menu
A Star Is Born new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Lady Gaga like "Alibi," and an a cappella "Shallow," which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow from A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the Oscars. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Can’t stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-night performance of “Shallow”? You’re in luck, Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of A Star Is Born back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like “Alibi,” and an a cappella “Shallow,” which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song.

Lady Gaga has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Grammy in the same year for her song “Shallow.”

It will also feature brand new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack.

The one week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

