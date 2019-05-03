Shailene Woodley to star in the thriller Misanthrope

Actor Shailene Woodley will be toplining the upcoming serial killer thriller film Misanthrope.

Advertising

The project, which hails from FilmNation Entertainment, will be directed by Damian Szifron from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Wakeham, reported Variety.

The story follows a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer.

Shooting will soon start in Atlanta and producers are currently looking for additional cast members.

FilmNation, which previously backed Arrival, The Big Sick and Late Night, will finance and oversee worldwide sales for Misanthrope. Woodley, 27, will also produce alongside Aaron Ryder and Stuart Manashil.