Toggle Menu
Shailene Woodley to star in the thriller Misanthropehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/shailene-woodley-to-star-in-thriller-misanthrope-5708811/

Shailene Woodley to star in the thriller Misanthrope

Shailene Woodley starrer Misanthrope will be directed by Damian Szifron from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Wakeham.

Shailene Woodley to star in thriller Misanthrope
Shailene Woodley will be seen in upcoming serial killer thriller film Misanthrope. (Photo: Shailene Woodley/ Instagram)

Actor Shailene Woodley will be toplining the upcoming serial killer thriller film Misanthrope.

The project, which hails from FilmNation Entertainment, will be directed by Damian Szifron from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Wakeham, reported Variety.

The story follows a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer.

Shooting will soon start in Atlanta and producers are currently looking for additional cast members.

FilmNation, which previously backed Arrival, The Big Sick and Late Night, will finance and oversee worldwide sales for Misanthrope. Woodley, 27, will also produce alongside Aaron Ryder and Stuart Manashil.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jayam Ravi’s 24th film titled Comali
2 Twilight headed for film-concert tour
3 Justin Bieber and YouTube collaborating for a "top secret" project